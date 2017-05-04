At the request of Logistea AB, 559098-0909, Logistea AB's shares will be traded on First North as from May 4, 2017.



Short name: LOG ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 3,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009696792 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 137145 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559098-0909 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 8000 Financials ----------------- 8600 Real Estate -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 003 99.