DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Parks Associates announced today that Miles Kingston, GM, Smart Home Group, Intel Corporation, will deliver a keynote on the evolution of the smart home, including new innovations and business models helping to shape the industry, at CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 23-25, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in San Francisco. Registration is open, and media are invited to attend.

"Adoption of smart home devices has experienced a 35% increase from the start of 2016, and more than 26 million U.S. households now own at least one of these devices," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates. "By 2020, North America will have nearly 325 million smartphone users and more than 336 million mobile broadband subscriptions. They will use these methods to interact with their smart devices alongside new and emerging technologies, including wearables and AI. Companies developing and selling these devices now need to create products ready to handle the multiple demands of consumers. Companies such as Intel are driving the innovations enabling devices to connect seamlessly and create superior consumer experiences in the IoT."

More than 700 executives from the connected entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries will attend CONNECTIONS™. Kingston will deliver his keynote "The Smart Home: A Domestic Revolution" on Wednesday, May 24, at 5 p.m. He will examine how advancements in smart home technology present enormous opportunity to ease running the home, enrich quality of life, and provide peace of mind. The keynote will also address how Intel has developed solutions for people's changing relationships with their surroundings, devices, and homes.

"I am pleased to be speaking with my peers at CONNECTIONS™," Kingston said. "As we develop and market smart home technology, we need to keep the user experience front and center. As an industry, we are about to embark on a domestic revolution that can deliver tremendous value by easing the running of the home, providing peace of mind, and enriching daily lives."

Intel is also sponsoring the networking reception on May 24, at 5:30 p.m., immediately following Kingston's keynote.

The 21st-annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference also features the following keynote speakers:

Matt Eyring, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Vivint Smart Home

Kristine Faulkner, SVP/GM, COX Homelife, Cox Communications

Rahul Patel, SVP and GM of Connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Sridhar Solur, SVP, Product & Development for Xfinity Home, Internet of Things and Data Services, Comcast

Register at http://bit.ly/CONNUSregistration. Press passes are available at http://www.parksassociates.com/cus-press.

About CONNECTIONS™

CONNECTIONS™ is the premier connected home event for the connected entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries.

