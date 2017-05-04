Lafarge Cement Jordan has signed a contract to build a 17 MW photovoltaic plant, which upon completion, pv magazine understands, will be the Middle East's largest net metering project.

Salem Amer Yousef, electrical and automation projects manager at Lafarge Cement Jordan (LCJ), told pv magazine that the company has already signed an "Energy Saving Contract" concerning the project with the Dubai-headquartered Adenium Energy Capital. This type of contract allows Adenium Energy Capital to develop, design, engineer, procure, arrange to construct, finance, own, operate and maintain the 17 MW PV power generation plant.

In other words, the solar plant belongs to the build-own-operate (BOO) category of projects, which is very common among net metering systems for large commercial and business consumers in Jordan. The idea is that the energy user saves money by buying cheaper electricity from the photovoltaic plant, and the PV plant owner profits by ...

