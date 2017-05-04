Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2017" report to their offering.
Global Animal Health Partnering 2010 to 2017 provides the full collection of Animal Health disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Animal Health disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Animal Health deals.
Global Animal Health Partnering 2010 to 2017 includes:
- Trends in Animal Health dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of Animal Health deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Animal Health deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to Animal Health deal records
- The leading Animal Health deals by value since 2010
- Most active Animal Health dealmakers since 2010
In Global Animal Health Partnering 2010 to 2017, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Trends in Animal Health dealmaking
Chapter 3 Financial deal terms for Animal Health partnering
Chapter 4 Leading Animal Health deals and dealmakers
Chapter 5 Animal Health contract document directory
Chapter 6 Animal Health dealmaking by therapeutic target
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hqjmkl/global_animal
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504005989/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Animal Healthcare/Veterinary