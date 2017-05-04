Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2017" report to their offering.

Global Animal Health Partnering 2010 to 2017 provides the full collection of Animal Health disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Animal Health disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Animal Health deals.

Global Animal Health Partnering 2010 to 2017 includes:

Trends in Animal Health dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Animal Health deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Animal Health deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to Animal Health deal records

The leading Animal Health deals by value since 2010

Most active Animal Health dealmakers since 2010

In Global Animal Health Partnering 2010 to 2017, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Trends in Animal Health dealmaking

Chapter 3 Financial deal terms for Animal Health partnering

Chapter 4 Leading Animal Health deals and dealmakers

Chapter 5 Animal Health contract document directory

Chapter 6 Animal Health dealmaking by therapeutic target

