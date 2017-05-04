Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Notice of GM NCSP Approves Board Candidates to elect at EGM 04-May-2017 / 16:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press release* *NCSP Approves Board Candidates to elect at EGM* 04 May 2017 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group (NCSP Group or the Group) (LSE: NCSP, Moscow Exchange: NMTP) reports that PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors on 2 May 2017 approved candidates to the Board of Directors to be elected at the Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 26 May 2017. As proposed by the Federal Agency for State Property Management on behalf of the Russian Federation: 1. Viktor Olersky, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation; 2. Dmitry Pristanskov, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management; 3. Oksana Tarasenko, Director of Corporate Governance Department at the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation. As proposed by Transneft Service LLC: 4. Sergey Andronov, Vice-President of Transneft; 5. Maksim Grishanin, First Vice-President of Transneft; 6. Vladimir Kayashev, President of Summa Group. 7. Sergey Kireev, General Director at Transneft Service JSC. 8. Sergey Khotochkin; 9. Rashid Sharipov, Vice President of Transneft. PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors of consists of seven seats. Six Directors are elected, and the seventh Director is appointed by the Government of the Russian Federation under the golden share rule. Igor Levitin, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation, holds this seat currently. *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 million and EBITDA $675.5 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: NOG TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4145 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 570215 04-May-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2017 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)