ConneCT Increases Passenger Throughput and Improves Security, Defining the Future of Airport Checkpoint Security



PEABODY, Mass., 2017-05-04 16:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analogic Corporation (Nasdaq:ALOG), enabling the world's medical imaging and aviation security technology, today announced the Middle East debut of ConneCT™, a breakthrough in checkpoint security scanning technology. ConneCT is designed to dramatically improve security, lower airport screening costs, and increase passenger throughput using an upgradeable computed tomography (CT) platform that makes it easy for airports and regulators to respond to changing security and operational requirements.



With features including an open network architecture, industry-leading 3D imaging technology, and automated threat detection, ConneCT represents a transformative advancement in the security industry, comparable to the advent of the smartphone in the telecom industry.



As the recognized leader in medical and security CT technology, Analogic has leveraged its decades of imaging innovation across platforms to improve airport security. Analogic CT technology is deployed in over 1,200 airports globally for high-throughput screening of checked or hold baggage, and Analogic threat detection software has achieved the highest levels of EU and US TSA certification for hold baggage screening.



"The ConneCT has an open architecture, which will allow regulators to respond to threats much faster than current proprietary systems," said Jim Ryan, senior vice president of Security and Detection Systems. "This 'open system approach,' combined with Analogic's superior 3D imaging technology, automated threat detection software, airport friendly user interface, and streamlined design, will give airports in the Middle East the world-class security solution they require."



"We are bringing the most advanced checkpoint security technology coming to market with a cutting-edge design that lends itself to the innovative atmosphere of this region," said Mark Laustra, vice president global business development and government relations. "International hubs need security solutions that let passengers move smoothly through the security process. ConneCT is designed to minimize the inconvenience associated with security requirements such as the recent electronics ban that slows throughput. ConneCT uniquely provides that level of security."



Airports worldwide have been exploring new types of security lanes and tray return systems intended to streamline the security process. Analogic's ConneCT was engineered to integrate with a wide variety of tray return systems, allowing airports to optimize checkpoints with the tray return system of their choice. Analogic will feature the ConneCT scanner at the Dubai Airport Show 2017, May 15-17, DICEC, Dubai, Booth #6170.



The ConneCT screening system is currently undergoing testing with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the US and has entered European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) certification protocol in Europe. Analogic continues to work closely with international certification agencies and airports to bring the ConneCT system to the global market in 2017.



About Analogic - Celebrating 50 Years of Imaging Innovation Analogic (Nasdaq:ALOG) provides leading-edge healthcare and security technology solutions to advance the practice of medicine and save lives. We are recognized around the world for advanced imaging and real-time guidance technologies used for disease diagnosis and treatment as well as for automated threat detection. Our market-leading ultrasound systems, led by our flagship BK Ultrasound brand, used in procedure-driven markets such as urology, surgery, and point-of-care, are sold to clinical practitioners around the world. Our advanced imaging technologies are also used in computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and digital mammography systems, as well as automated threat detection systems for aviation security. Analogic is headquartered just north of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.analogic.com.



