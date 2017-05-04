Elite Stockholm Modelling Agency to be Rebranded as MP Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MP Management, Europe's second-largest talent and modelling network, today announces its recent acquisition, Elite Stockholm, will be rebranded as MP Stockholm with immediate effect. The agency is now part of the MP Management network of talent and modelling agencies with offices currently based in Paris, Milan and Miami.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO of MP Management, Matteo Puglisi, said:

"I am delighted that we can establish MP Stockholm as part of the MP Management network. As Europe's second-largest modelling and talent network, MP Management can build on the foundations that one of Scandinavia's top agencies has built over recent years. I look forward to working with Lina Persson, building the MP Stockholm brand and introducing some exciting new synergies with MP Management's international team."

Responding on behalf of Elite Stockholm, Lina Persson said:

"Establishing MP Stockholm cements our position with the MP Management network. While we will always maintain the high standards of service that we have always delivered to our clients, this is an exciting new chapter for our agency and it presents our clients, partners and models with some fantastic opportunities. I look forward to working with Matteo and his team to help further advance Europe's second largest modelling and talent network."

MP Management, established in 2008, is owned bySilva International Investments, an investment company which manages assets across multiple sectors including sport, media and entertainment. MP Management currently has model and talent agencies in Milan, Paris and Miami.

For further information please visithttp://www.mpmanagement.com