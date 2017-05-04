

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank policymakers will be able to provide an updated economic assessment in June when more information and the latest set of macroecnomic projections would be available, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said Thursday.



'Looking forward to our next monetary policy meeting in June, we will be able to draw on a more expanded information set than is available today, organised around new projections and including an updated assessment of the distribution of risks surrounding the economic outlook,' Praet, who is also ECB's chief economist, said in remarks made in Brussels.



The euro area recovery is solid and broadening, Praet noted, echoing ECB President Mario Draghi's words from the April policy session.



However, Praet said the macroeconomic repair is not yet complete as the ongoing recovery still depends on a high degree of policy support. Further, underlying price pressures remain subdued and headline inflation remain highly volatile, he reiterated.



Praet also pointed out that stronger wage growth was needed to achieve a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation. But domestic wage pressures may only materialize at a relatively late stage in the economic expression, he added.



'Mirroring still weak domestic price pressures, market-based inflation expectations have failed to correct in a sustainable manner and continue to suggest only a very slow adjustment towards 2 percent,' the policymaker said.



'Continued monetary policy support for demand remains key to inflation convergence,' he said.



The rate-setter also defended the ECB's forward guidance, saying that the fundamental features of the forward guidance have 'a clear logic'.



'They are meant to communicate that our set of measures will evolve over time in a way that can most efficiently internalize and exploit the intimate complementarities among the various instruments, notably the asset purchases and the negative rate policy,' Praet said.



'All other features of our forward guidance are of a parametric nature and can be recalibrated depending on incoming data.'



