EQS-News / 04/05/2017 / 22:24 UTC+8 Fullshare Holdings Limited(Stock Code: 00607) VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASE OF SHARE PLEDGE OVER SHARES IN ZALL GROUP LTD This is a voluntary announcement made by Fullshare Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). References are made to (1) the Company's announcement dated 13 October 2015; and (2) the Company's circular dated 5 November 2015, relating to the acquisition of certain shares of Zall Group Ltd. (formerly known as Zall Development Group Ltd.) ("Zall Group"), a company of which shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 2098). As at the date of this announcement, the Company owns 949,224,000 shares of Zall Group, representing 8.83% of the total issued shares of Zall Group, of which 380,000,000 shares of Zall Group were previously pledged ("Share Pledge") as security for the Group's bank loan (the "Relevant Bank Loan") prior to the repayment. The Board would like to announce that the Group had fully repaid the Relevant Bank Loan on 4 May 2017 and the Share Pledge has been fully released after the repayment of the Relevant Bank Loan with effect from 4 May 2017. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QFGKWLKYFB [1] Document title: Fullshare release pledge E 04/05/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9fd46a7614ee28de2d703cacdbd97329&application_id=570213&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

