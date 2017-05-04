BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 16 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31December2016, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



www.hemscott.com/nsm.do



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 55,944,949 99.97 16,552 0.03 6,879,453 Resolution 2 55,730,105 99.65 197,076 0.35 6,913,773 Resolution 3 55,705,747 99.63 204,711 0.37 6,930,496 Resolution 4 55,949,082 99.98 10,486 0.02 6,879,187 Resolution 5 55,704,174 99.62 210,073 0.38 6,926,707 Resolution 6 55,864,938 99.91 49,406 0.09 6,926,610 Resolution 7 55,732,327 99.67 184,283 0.33 6,924,344 Resolution 8 55,868,727 99.91 47,628 0.09 6,924,598 Resolution 9 55,843,997 99.87 71,303 0.13 6,925,654 Resolution 10 55,838,989 99.91 50,161 0.09 6,944,604 Resolution 11 55,863,382 99.84 91,491 0.16 6,886,082 Resolution 12 55,887,265 99.87 72,115 0.13 6,881,573 Resolution 13 61,725,932 99.58 258,223 0.42 856,799 Resolution 14 55,832,480 99.82 98,762 0.18 6,909,712 Resolution 15 55,517,666 99.75 140,262 0.25 7,183,026 Resolution 16 55,882,206 99.88 67,364 0.12 6,891,384





4 May 2017