BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 4

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 16 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31December2016, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 155,944,94999.9716,5520.036,879,453
Resolution 255,730,10599.65197,0760.356,913,773
Resolution 355,705,74799.63204,7110.376,930,496
Resolution 455,949,08299.9810,4860.026,879,187
Resolution 555,704,17499.62210,0730.386,926,707
Resolution 655,864,93899.9149,4060.096,926,610
Resolution 755,732,32799.67184,2830.336,924,344
Resolution 855,868,72799.9147,6280.096,924,598
Resolution 955,843,99799.8771,3030.136,925,654
Resolution 1055,838,98999.9150,1610.096,944,604
Resolution 1155,863,38299.8491,4910.166,886,082
Resolution 1255,887,26599.8772,1150.136,881,573
Resolution 1361,725,93299.58258,2230.42856,799
Resolution 1455,832,48099.8298,7620.186,909,712
Resolution 1555,517,66699.75140,2620.257,183,026
Resolution 1655,882,20699.8867,3640.126,891,384



4 May 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire