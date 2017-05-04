

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The London Stock Exchange is working to create a new type of listing structure so as to make the bourse attractive for Saudi Aramco's mammoth IPO, Reuters reported.



Saudi Aramco's IPO is considered to be the world's biggest ever offering, with the company valued at about $2 trillion. However, the company has yet to finalize a date for its long planned IPO. Reports suggest that the IPO most likely would be occur in the second half of 2018.



Saudi Aramco is expected to list on the Riyadh stock exchange and at least one major international bourse.



However, the LSE's current listing structures are not appealing to Saudi Aramco. Currently, most companies on the LSE must have a so-called 'premium listing' for shares to be included in the FTSE indexes.



A premium listing on the LSE requires that at least 25 percent of a company's shares must be floated on the stock exchange. But Saudi Aramco plans to list only 5 percent of its shares in an IPO.



According to the Reuters report, the LSE is therefore reportedly planning to create a new structure that would allow Saudi Aramco to have the equivalent to a primary listing on the exchange and also allow the company to avoid corporate governance requirements of a primary listing.



