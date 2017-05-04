New Chief Marketing Officer, New Board Member and New Director Security Intelligence Join the Digital Risk Management Business

Digital Shadows, the industry leader in digital risk management, continues to strengthen its management team by today announcing the appointment of Dan Lowden as Chief Marketing Officer, Schwark Satyavolu joining the company's board and Paul Kenealy joining as Director of Intelligence.

Digital Shadows finished 2016 with its third consecutive year of triple-digit revenue growth, and experienced significant customer expansion in both the United States and Europe, across verticals such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail, and technology. The company expanded rapidly and opened a new office in Dallas to add to the sites in San Francisco and London.

Dan Lowden has more than 20 years of executive-level experience in technology marketing. He has driven brand leadership and marketing excellence that substantially grew startups and large enterprises in security, mobile computing, wireless services, enterprise software and cloud. As CMO at Digital Shadows he will lead all aspects of the company's strategic marketing efforts to expand its global market presence, develop new partnerships and relationships, and continue to focus on customer needs.

Previously Dan was Chief Marketing Officer at Invincea, a machine learning next-gen antivirus company that was recently acquired by Sophos. Prior to that, he was VP of Marketing at vArmour, a leading data center and cloud security company. Previous roles also include VP of Marketing at Digby (acquired by Phunware), and VP of Marketing and Business Development at Wayport (acquired by AT&T). In addition, he has held marketing leadership positions at IBM, NEC, and Sharp Electronics. Dan holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Rider University and an MBA in International Business from Rutgers Graduate School of Management.

Industry veteran Schwark Satyavolu has joined the company's Board and will bring considerable expertise and advice to the business.

Schwark is a General Partner at Trinity Ventures focusing on Fintech, Security and Artificial Intelligence investments. For almost 20 years, he has built and complied with security standards for some of the largest financial institutions in the country. Schwark co-founded two Fintech companies Yodlee (YDLE, acquired by Envestnet in 2015) and Truaxis (a Trinity portfolio company acquired by MasterCard in 2012). Before joining Trinity, Schwark served as EVP at LifeLock and head of MasterCard's global rewards and offers initiatives.

Paul Kenealy has joined Digital Shadows as Director of Intelligence tasked with expanding the company's human led closed source coverage and intelligence. Kenealy has 14 years experience running intelligence programs and was previously at KPMG where he was responsible for Cyber Threat Intelligence and Response. He has also held cybersecurity roles at Barclays Bank and Betfair amongst other companies. Since joining, Kenealy has already expanded the Digital Shadow's human led closed source coverage and intelligence capabilities.

"We are excited to be able to attract executives of the caliber of Dan, Paul and Schwark to join the Digital Shadows team," said Alastair Paterson, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Shadows. "Customer demand for Digital Risk Management has never been higher and we are looking forward to the next phase of our growth as we deliver our industry leading SearchLight™ service to help organization's recognize and reduce their digital risks, including cyber threats, data leakage, and reputational risks."

About Digital Shadows

Digital Shadows provides insight into an organization's digital risks and the threat actors targeting them. The Digital Shadows SearchLight™ service combines scalable data analytics with human analysts to monitor for cyber threats, data leakage, and reputation risks. Digital Shadows continually monitors the Internet across the visible, deep and dark web, as well as other online sources to create an up-to-the minute view of an organization's digital risk and provide it with tailored threat intelligence. The company is jointly headquartered in London and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.digitalshadows.com.

