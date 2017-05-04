Songtradr Global Music Platform Launches 2.0 with Industry-First Features

Premium professional exclusives include: real-time mobile notifications, credits system, and song submission lifecycle

SANTA MONICA, California, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Songtradr, the fastest-growing, music licensing platform in the world, announces today that the company has introduced an industry first, exclusively for music creators and license buyers with its expanded, professional licensing service.

Songtradr's global marketplace delivers commercial music to tastemakers, brands, apps, TV and filmmakers directly from over 60,000 artists and composers, across all genres and languages. The platform provides direct access to the right decision-makers and arms music creators with best-in-class tools to store, share, pitch and monetize their music in one location.

For Music Creators

With Songtradr's professional upgrades, music creators can receive push notifications on any mobile device, with real-time live updates on the progress of their catalog and song submissions, which no other platform has ever provided previously. Pro subscribers will have deeper analytical tools, first access to exclusive licensing deals, lower transaction fees, and 250 monthly credits towards the upgraded song submission system, all to better guide creators and equip them with the right tools to fast-track their careers. Music creators with a non-premium subscription will still be able to access the core Songtradr features, and receive 35 monthly submission credits for free.

"This is the first time artists and creators will, in real time, be notified if there's a submission opportunity, or if someone has shortlisted or licensed their content," said Songtradr founder and CEO, Paul Wiltshire. "We're connecting musicians to the right tastemakers and decision-makers, regardless of which commercial direction they wish to take. We want Songtradr to take the stress and disorganization out of wondering where the next opportunity comes from."

For License Buyers

For license-seeking customers, checkout is dramatically quicker, with a new simplified structure which adjusts pricing based on a buyer's budget and specific licensing needs. Further streamlined segmentation allows all kinds of buyers, from small businesses to major brands and media producers, easy access to an incredible global catalog of diverse music.

"The Songtradr PRO subscription significantly improves the music creator's ability to be licensed, and improves the buying process for licensors," added Wiltshire. "We look forward to continuing to provide our users with new, innovative tools that help them thrive in this rapidly-evolving music industry."

Songtradr New Features

For Music Creators

Notification System: real-time activity notifications including all song submission progress and song analytics

New Deals Board: unique blanket license and artist promotion opportunities

Updated Playlist Functionality: music creators can see who's opening their playlists, when and what songs are being listened to

Upgraded Song Upload System: ability to easily drag and drop songs for uploading and connect additional files instantaneously

Upgraded Dashboard displaying real-time live statistics and submission activity across the site

For Buyers

New and Improved Pricing System: simplified, efficient pricing with rates for all personal, commercial and premium uses

Streamlined Buying Process: search, select usage, add to cart, check out

Improved Search Functionality: intuitive search engine and curated selections

Songtradr's professional features can be accessed via a monthly subscription for USD $7.95. For more information or sign-up: www.songtradr.com.

ABOUT SONGTRADR

Songtradr connects music creators globally to film, TV, brands and other media in a fully-automated worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Music creators maintain complete control of their rights and are empowered with the tools they need to monetize their music assets. Using Songtradr's proprietary search and variable license pricing technology, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives can now easily license music from the world's best emerging artists, bands and composers.

