Power Quality Equipment Market Worth 40.85 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Power Quality Equipment Market by Equipment (UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices, Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, and Power Quality Meters), Phase (Single and Three Phase), End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 29.74 Billion in 2017 to USD 40.85 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.56%, from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 71 market data Tables and 77 Figures spread through 187 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Power Quality Equipment Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/power-quality-equipment-market-110225967.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The global market is set to witness a significant growth due to the growing demand for protection systems for electronic devices, non-uniform power quality and network reliability issues, rise in alternative energy programs, and power quality standardization.

The industrial and manufacturing segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Power Quality Equipment Market, by end-user, during the forecast period

The industrial and manufacturing segment led the power quality market in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Industry 4.0 initiative is being applied to vehicles and electrical machinery in order to facilitate remote diagnostics, remote maintenance, and remote data capture. Such initiatives have increased the need for data centers, servers, and communication systems. With the increasing use of electronic equipment, the need for protection systems for such critical equipment has been increasing. This is driving the market for power quality equipment in the industrial and manufacturing segment, which is expected to create new revenue pockets for the Power Quality Equipment Market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=110225967

Solid oxide fuel cells to be the fastest growing segment in the Power Quality Equipment Market

With respect to the equipment segment, solid oxide fuel cells are expected to constitute the fastest growing market from 2017 to 2022. These fuel cells generate electricity using a hard, ceramic compound of metal as an electrolyte, like calcium or zirconium oxides. The generated electricity can compensate for the dip in the quality of power flowing through the electrical network. The generated electricity from these fuel cells can inject power into the electrical circuit to maintain the power quality parameters when the electrical load reduces in these circuits.

North America: The leading market for power quality equipment

In this report, the Power Quality Equipment Market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American market is expected to dominate the global Power Quality Equipment Market. The U.S. is investing in various protection systems for urbanized infrastructure development. The North American region has age old T&D infrastructure, due to which the region is more prone to power outages. According to an estimate, approximately 6% of the total electricity generated is usually lost during transmission and distribution from the grid to the consumer. The U.S. government is focusing on grid restructuring to overcome this issue. Multi-billion-dollar investments in data centers and urban infrastructure for the telecom industry have paved a way for the demand for power quality equipment to grow phenomenally. The increasing demand from the public infrastructure along with new renewable power projects are expected to create growth opportunities for the Power Quality Equipment Market in the region.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=110225967

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Power Quality Equipment Market. These players include ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), and General electric Company (U.S.). The leading players are trying to make inroads in the markets in developed economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares.

Browse Related Reports:

Surge Protection Devices Market by Type (Hard-Wired, Plug-In, and Line Cord), Discharge Current (Below 10 kA, 10 kA-25 kA, and above 25 kA), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/surge-protection-device-market-89236426.html

Synchronous Condenser Market by Cooling Type (Hydrogen, Air, and Water), Reactive Power Rating (Up to 100 MVAr, 100-200 MVAr, & Above 200 MVAr), Type, Starting Method (Static Frequency Converter, Pony Motor), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/synchronous-condenser-market-189197147.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

Subscribe Reports from Energy & Power Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp