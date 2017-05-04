BWA Group PLC - Change of Auditors

PR Newswire
London, May 4
4 May 2017
GB0033877555
BWA GROUP PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Change of Auditors
BWA is pleased to announce that it has appointed Welbeck Associates Limited as auditors to the Company.
DSG Chartered Accountants, the outgoing auditors, have confirmed that, for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, they are not aware of any circumstances connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of members or creditors of the Company.
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
BWA Group PLC
Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman) 07836 238 172
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Mark Anwyl 020 7469 0930