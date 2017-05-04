BWA Group PLC - Change of Auditors

4 May 2017

GB0033877555

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Change of Auditors

BWA is pleased to announce that it has appointed Welbeck Associates Limited as auditors to the Company.

DSG Chartered Accountants, the outgoing auditors, have confirmed that, for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, they are not aware of any circumstances connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of members or creditors of the Company.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

