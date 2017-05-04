TORONTO, ONTARIO and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BKD)(OTC PINK: BKDCD) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its recent acquisition GIVEMESPORT has seen its Facebook video plays go from 239 million in its first quarter working with Facebook video, (2016 - Apr/May/Jun) rising to over 734 million Facebook video plays last quarter, (2017 - Jan/Feb/Mar) with no material increase in associated costs.

Over the last 12 months there has been a strong 207% quarterly increase, with quarter-on-quarter growth that is a continuing trend.

Combined Facebook Video plays by Quarter

-- 2016 -- April-May-Jun - 239,222,218 -- July-Aug-Sept - 381,033,707 -- Oct-Nov-Dec - 575,343,368 -- 2017 -- Jan-Feb-Mar - 734,180,984

Yesterday, Facebook CFO David Wehner expressed confidence in the ramp up of new money-making businesses during an interview with Business Insider after the Q1 results on Wednesday. Wehner cited the Facebook-owned Instagram app, as well as the video ad format, as Facebook's main growth drivers going forward.

Wehner continued by saying the main drivers for revenue growth going forward will be Instagram and video ads, although Facebook's midroll video ads are still in their "earlier days" of testing.

Nick Thain CEO of Breaking Data said "Facebook Video is a core part of our social media strategy, not only with video in the newsfeed by also Facebook Live, as Facebook continue to test and roll out the midroll video we are excited to work with them and see the results it brings to our revenue lines on a global scale."

"The growth in our Facebook video plays is one that we see continuing to grow quarter by quarter as we refine our approach and look to increase the quantity and quality of our video content output" added Mr. Thain.

Notes to editor

Facebook Video plays are recorded and tracked by Facebook Analytics and are defined as - the Total number of times videos has been viewed for more than 3 seconds. (Total Count)

Source for Facebook quotes: http://uk.businessinsider.com/facebook-q1-earnings-2017-5

About Breaking Data Corp.: http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

About GIVEMESPORT: http://www.givemesport.com/

GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone. Visit GIVEMESPORT's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GiveMeSport/

