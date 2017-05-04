PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- NOHO, Inc. (OTC: DRNK), a Wyoming corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Freeze on Conversions

The Company has executed a standstill agreement with its largest note holder, Carbourn Capital, LP ("Carbourn"), to freeze conversions on all notes issued to Carbourn after March 2015. The agreement will allow the parties to continue to extend the freeze on conversions, as well as negotiate a leak-out agreement to restrict sales in the future.

Share Reduction

The Company has reduced its Authorized shares from 65 billion to 25 billion. The reduction has already been reflected by the Wyoming Secretary of State.

David Mersky, NOHO's CEO said, "We are continuing to build a solid foundation for NOHO moving forward and are pleased to announce that we have executed a standstill agreement with our largest note holder. In addition to freezing conversions, we are working together to ensure that any future conversions and sales are restricted with a focus on maintaining our share price."

Johnson Family Partnership

The MDHC Johnson Family Partnership, LLLP, has agreed to accept piggy-back rights on the previously issued Series C Preferred Stock issued in exchange for the assets of EMS in 2016. The trust will have the right to register the Series C for sale through an S-1 registration on an "as is" basis. The Series C Preferred stock has no conversion rights to common stock.

Typenex

The Company has successfully resolved an outstanding judgment from Typenex Co-Investment LLC, obtained by the default of prior management, in the sum of $233,000.00. The Company has settled the judgment and substantially reduced the liability, by issuance of a $75,000.00 note in lieu of litigation. In addition, by way of agreement, the Company was able to negotiate terms to significantly restrict Typenex's sale of stock.

FINANCIAL SERVICES DIVISION

The Company will be releasing news on the newly created financial services division next week with information on its positive impact on NOHO shareholders. "The Company is really excited to introduce this financing model to the market. NOHO is the incubator for this new business and we're looking forward to providing more information on this shortly and how we believe it will create value for our shareholders," stated NOHO's CEO, David Mersky.

For additional information on NOHO please visit www.nohodrink.com and our full product site at www.imbutek.com and at www.instagram.com/nohodrink, as well as at www.twitter.com/nohodrink.

