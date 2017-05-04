

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of what is sure to be a divisive vote on repealing Obamacare, House members voted in a bipartisan manner on Wednesday to approve a $1 trillion government spending bill.



The House voted 309 to 118 in favor of the bill, with 131 Republicans and 178 Democrats voting to approve the legislation.



The bill, which funds the government through the end of September, is expected to be approved by the Senate as soon as Thursday.



House passage of the bill comes ahead of a Friday deadline to avoid a government shutdown. Lawmakers approved a short-term extension last Friday to allow the completion of negotiations on the bill.



Both Republicans and Democrats have sought to claim victory over the content of the bill, which was negotiated over the last several months.



GOP lawmakers have touted the inclusion of a $15 billion increase in defense spending as well as an additional $1.5 billion for border security.



On the other hand, Democrats have highlighted that the bill does not fund President Donald Trump's proposed border wall and doesn't block funding for Planned Parenthood or sanctuary cities.



Trump suggested in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that the deal negotiated between Republicans and Democrats was necessary for the bill to get the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster in the Senate.



'The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there!' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'We either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good 'shutdown' in September to fix mess!'



However, Trump said at a subsequent event at the White House that the bill was a clear win for the American people and an under the radar victory for Republicans.



