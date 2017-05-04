Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2017) - True Leaf Medicine International, (CSE: MJ) (FSE: TLA) has announced a non-brokered private placement. The company plans to raise up to $3 million through an offering of up to 10 million units priced at $0.30 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.45 for a period of 24 months.

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary 'True Leaf Pet', has entered the $104.9 billion global pet care industry with a line of hemp-focused pet chews and supplements marketed through natural pet health and veterinary channels in Canada, the United States and Europe.

The Company has also filed an application under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) to become a Canadian licensed producer through its 'True Leaf Medicine' subsidiary. It has passed through the security screening process of Health Canada's review and is currently in the final review stage before the 'pre-licensing inspection' approval.

The shares are trading at $0.33 and with 60.4 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $19.9 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.trueleaf.com, contact Kevin Bottomley, Director, at 778-389-9933 or email kevin@trueleaf.com.

Investor relations is handled by Paul Sullivan of Break Through Communications, who can be reached at 604-685-4742 or by email p.sullivan@breakthtoughpr.com.

