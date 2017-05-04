sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 04.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,162 Euro		-0,002
-0,05 %
WKN: 694194 ISIN: GB0030646508 Ticker-Symbol: GKN 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GKN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GKN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,164
4,338
17:32
4,205
4,291
17:30
04.05.2017 | 17:23
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 4

GKN plc

Result of AGM

GKN plc announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

The total number of votes received for each resolution is set out in the voting schedule below. Each shareholder present in person or by proxy was entitled to one vote per share held. Votes withheld are not votes in law and therefore have not been counted in the calculation of the percentage of votes for or against a resolution. The percentages shown below are rounded to 2 decimal places.

Resolutions 19, 20, 21 and 22 were passed as special resolutions; all other resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at 2 May 2017, being the voting record date, GKN had 1,717,311,053 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, excluding 8,792,577 shares held in Treasury.

RESOLUTIONFOR**AgainstTotal votes castVotes withheld
No. of votes%No. of votes%No. of votes%***No. of shares
1To receive the annual report and accounts1,164,087,10199.851,724,5790.151,165,811,68067.89%208,808
2To declare a final dividend1,165,922,793100.0014,4100.001,165,937,20367.89%83,950
3To re-elect as a Director Mr M J Turner1,054,457,95596.1042,840,5003.901,097,298,45563.90%68,723,533
4To re-elect as a Director Mr N M Stein1,155,200,43399.149,969,1550.861,165,169,58867.85%850,900
5To re-elect as a Director Mr A C Walker1,140,232,78797.8624,929,8082.141,165,162,59567.85%856,393
6To re-elect as a Director Mr K L Cummings1,154,975,76899.1210,198,5820.881,165,174,35067.85%846,138
7To re-elect as a Director Mr P A Swash1,154,955,66599.1210,198,4430.881,165,154,10867.85%866,380
8To re-elect as a Director Mr A G Cockburn1,145,041,84199.604,652,6580.401,149,694,49966.95%16,325,989
9To re-elect as a Director Mr T Erginbilgic1,145,120,84699.535,419,4560.471,150,540,30267.00%15,480,186
10To re-elect as a Director Mrs S C R Jemmett-Page1,140,665,82697.9124,405,3572.091,165,071,18367.84%949,305
11To re-elect as a Director Mr R Parry-Jones1,119,921,14297.9523,466,2072.051,143,387,34966.58%22,633,139
12To elect as a Director Mrs A Stevens1,138,217,60497.7026,815,4192.301,165,033,02367.84%987,465
13To reappoint the auditors1,165,734,47699.99164,6560.011,165,899,13267.89%121,356
14To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine the auditors' remuneration1,165,570,19199.97309,4600.031,165,879,65167.89%140,837
15To approve the Directors' remuneration policy1,065,561,77297.4128,344,6362.591,093,906,40863.70%72,114,080
16To approve the Directors' remuneration report1,059,478,84099.376,699,8130.631,066,178,65362.08%99,841,835
17To authorise the Company to make 'political donations' 1,148,696,81199.0311,260,7710.971,159,957,58267.54%6,062,906
18To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company1,096,519,75694.5063,800,0395.501,160,319,79567.57%5,700,693
19*To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights1,164,199,42999.871,497,0210.131,165,696,45067.88%324,038
20*To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights for purposes of acquisitions or capital investments1,101,295,06594.4764,455,8775.531,165,750,94267.88%269,546
21*To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares1,146,270,63598.4717,827,9331.531,164,098,56867.79%1,921,183
22*To retain a notice period of not less than 14 days in respect of general meetings other than AGMs1,107,334,67995.4452,886,2174.561,160,220,89667.56%5,799,592
23To approve amendments to the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan 20121,132,615,92897.5828,041,0072.421,160,656,93567.59%5,363,553
24To approve the GKN 2017 Sharesave Plan1,161,369,96899.634,273,6360.371,165,643,60467.88%376,884
25To approve the GKN 2017 Share Incentive Plan1,163,396,01199.812,244,1390.191,165,640,15067.88%380,338
26To authorise the Company to establish international share plans1,163,327,04399.802,281,0510.201,165,608,09467.87%412,394

*Special Resolution

** Includes Discretionary

*** % of issued share capital

Kerry Watson

Company Secretary

4 May 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire