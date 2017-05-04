GKN plc

Result of AGM

GKN plc announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

The total number of votes received for each resolution is set out in the voting schedule below. Each shareholder present in person or by proxy was entitled to one vote per share held. Votes withheld are not votes in law and therefore have not been counted in the calculation of the percentage of votes for or against a resolution. The percentages shown below are rounded to 2 decimal places.

Resolutions 19, 20, 21 and 22 were passed as special resolutions; all other resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at 2 May 2017, being the voting record date, GKN had 1,717,311,053 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, excluding 8,792,577 shares held in Treasury.

RESOLUTION FOR** Against Total votes cast Votes withheld No. of votes % No. of votes % No. of votes %*** No. of shares 1 To receive the annual report and accounts 1,164,087,101 99.85 1,724,579 0.15 1,165,811,680 67.89% 208,808 2 To declare a final dividend 1,165,922,793 100.00 14,410 0.00 1,165,937,203 67.89% 83,950 3 To re-elect as a Director Mr M J Turner 1,054,457,955 96.10 42,840,500 3.90 1,097,298,455 63.90% 68,723,533 4 To re-elect as a Director Mr N M Stein 1,155,200,433 99.14 9,969,155 0.86 1,165,169,588 67.85% 850,900 5 To re-elect as a Director Mr A C Walker 1,140,232,787 97.86 24,929,808 2.14 1,165,162,595 67.85% 856,393 6 To re-elect as a Director Mr K L Cummings 1,154,975,768 99.12 10,198,582 0.88 1,165,174,350 67.85% 846,138 7 To re-elect as a Director Mr P A Swash 1,154,955,665 99.12 10,198,443 0.88 1,165,154,108 67.85% 866,380 8 To re-elect as a Director Mr A G Cockburn 1,145,041,841 99.60 4,652,658 0.40 1,149,694,499 66.95% 16,325,989 9 To re-elect as a Director Mr T Erginbilgic 1,145,120,846 99.53 5,419,456 0.47 1,150,540,302 67.00% 15,480,186 10 To re-elect as a Director Mrs S C R Jemmett-Page 1,140,665,826 97.91 24,405,357 2.09 1,165,071,183 67.84% 949,305 11 To re-elect as a Director Mr R Parry-Jones 1,119,921,142 97.95 23,466,207 2.05 1,143,387,349 66.58% 22,633,139 12 To elect as a Director Mrs A Stevens 1,138,217,604 97.70 26,815,419 2.30 1,165,033,023 67.84% 987,465 13 To reappoint the auditors 1,165,734,476 99.99 164,656 0.01 1,165,899,132 67.89% 121,356 14 To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine the auditors' remuneration 1,165,570,191 99.97 309,460 0.03 1,165,879,651 67.89% 140,837 15 To approve the Directors' remuneration policy 1,065,561,772 97.41 28,344,636 2.59 1,093,906,408 63.70% 72,114,080 16 To approve the Directors' remuneration report 1,059,478,840 99.37 6,699,813 0.63 1,066,178,653 62.08% 99,841,835 17 To authorise the Company to make 'political donations' 1,148,696,811 99.03 11,260,771 0.97 1,159,957,582 67.54% 6,062,906 18 To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company 1,096,519,756 94.50 63,800,039 5.50 1,160,319,795 67.57% 5,700,693 19* To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 1,164,199,429 99.87 1,497,021 0.13 1,165,696,450 67.88% 324,038 20* To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights for purposes of acquisitions or capital investments 1,101,295,065 94.47 64,455,877 5.53 1,165,750,942 67.88% 269,546 21* To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 1,146,270,635 98.47 17,827,933 1.53 1,164,098,568 67.79% 1,921,183 22* To retain a notice period of not less than 14 days in respect of general meetings other than AGMs 1,107,334,679 95.44 52,886,217 4.56 1,160,220,896 67.56% 5,799,592 23 To approve amendments to the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan 2012 1,132,615,928 97.58 28,041,007 2.42 1,160,656,935 67.59% 5,363,553 24 To approve the GKN 2017 Sharesave Plan 1,161,369,968 99.63 4,273,636 0.37 1,165,643,604 67.88% 376,884 25 To approve the GKN 2017 Share Incentive Plan 1,163,396,011 99.81 2,244,139 0.19 1,165,640,150 67.88% 380,338 26 To authorise the Company to establish international share plans 1,163,327,043 99.80 2,281,051 0.20 1,165,608,094 67.87% 412,394

*Special Resolution

** Includes Discretionary

*** % of issued share capital

Kerry Watson

Company Secretary

4 May 2017