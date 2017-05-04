PR Newswire
London, May 4
GKN plc
Result of AGM
GKN plc announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.
The total number of votes received for each resolution is set out in the voting schedule below. Each shareholder present in person or by proxy was entitled to one vote per share held. Votes withheld are not votes in law and therefore have not been counted in the calculation of the percentage of votes for or against a resolution. The percentages shown below are rounded to 2 decimal places.
Resolutions 19, 20, 21 and 22 were passed as special resolutions; all other resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.
As at 2 May 2017, being the voting record date, GKN had 1,717,311,053 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, excluding 8,792,577 shares held in Treasury.
|RESOLUTION
|FOR**
|Against
|Total votes cast
|Votes withheld
|No. of votes
|%
|No. of votes
|%
|No. of votes
|%***
|No. of shares
|1
|To receive the annual report and accounts
|1,164,087,101
|99.85
|1,724,579
|0.15
|1,165,811,680
|67.89%
|208,808
|2
|To declare a final dividend
|1,165,922,793
|100.00
|14,410
|0.00
|1,165,937,203
|67.89%
|83,950
|3
|To re-elect as a Director Mr M J Turner
|1,054,457,955
|96.10
|42,840,500
|3.90
|1,097,298,455
|63.90%
|68,723,533
|4
|To re-elect as a Director Mr N M Stein
|1,155,200,433
|99.14
|9,969,155
|0.86
|1,165,169,588
|67.85%
|850,900
|5
|To re-elect as a Director Mr A C Walker
|1,140,232,787
|97.86
|24,929,808
|2.14
|1,165,162,595
|67.85%
|856,393
|6
|To re-elect as a Director Mr K L Cummings
|1,154,975,768
|99.12
|10,198,582
|0.88
|1,165,174,350
|67.85%
|846,138
|7
|To re-elect as a Director Mr P A Swash
|1,154,955,665
|99.12
|10,198,443
|0.88
|1,165,154,108
|67.85%
|866,380
|8
|To re-elect as a Director Mr A G Cockburn
|1,145,041,841
|99.60
|4,652,658
|0.40
|1,149,694,499
|66.95%
|16,325,989
|9
|To re-elect as a Director Mr T Erginbilgic
|1,145,120,846
|99.53
|5,419,456
|0.47
|1,150,540,302
|67.00%
|15,480,186
|10
|To re-elect as a Director Mrs S C R Jemmett-Page
|1,140,665,826
|97.91
|24,405,357
|2.09
|1,165,071,183
|67.84%
|949,305
|11
|To re-elect as a Director Mr R Parry-Jones
|1,119,921,142
|97.95
|23,466,207
|2.05
|1,143,387,349
|66.58%
|22,633,139
|12
|To elect as a Director Mrs A Stevens
|1,138,217,604
|97.70
|26,815,419
|2.30
|1,165,033,023
|67.84%
|987,465
|13
|To reappoint the auditors
|1,165,734,476
|99.99
|164,656
|0.01
|1,165,899,132
|67.89%
|121,356
|14
|To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine the auditors' remuneration
|1,165,570,191
|99.97
|309,460
|0.03
|1,165,879,651
|67.89%
|140,837
|15
|To approve the Directors' remuneration policy
|1,065,561,772
|97.41
|28,344,636
|2.59
|1,093,906,408
|63.70%
|72,114,080
|16
|To approve the Directors' remuneration report
|1,059,478,840
|99.37
|6,699,813
|0.63
|1,066,178,653
|62.08%
|99,841,835
|17
|To authorise the Company to make 'political donations'
|1,148,696,811
|99.03
|11,260,771
|0.97
|1,159,957,582
|67.54%
|6,062,906
|18
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company
|1,096,519,756
|94.50
|63,800,039
|5.50
|1,160,319,795
|67.57%
|5,700,693
|19*
|To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights
|1,164,199,429
|99.87
|1,497,021
|0.13
|1,165,696,450
|67.88%
|324,038
|20*
|To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights for purposes of acquisitions or capital investments
|1,101,295,065
|94.47
|64,455,877
|5.53
|1,165,750,942
|67.88%
|269,546
|21*
|To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares
|1,146,270,635
|98.47
|17,827,933
|1.53
|1,164,098,568
|67.79%
|1,921,183
|22*
|To retain a notice period of not less than 14 days in respect of general meetings other than AGMs
|1,107,334,679
|95.44
|52,886,217
|4.56
|1,160,220,896
|67.56%
|5,799,592
|23
|To approve amendments to the GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan 2012
|1,132,615,928
|97.58
|28,041,007
|2.42
|1,160,656,935
|67.59%
|5,363,553
|24
|To approve the GKN 2017 Sharesave Plan
|1,161,369,968
|99.63
|4,273,636
|0.37
|1,165,643,604
|67.88%
|376,884
|25
|To approve the GKN 2017 Share Incentive Plan
|1,163,396,011
|99.81
|2,244,139
|0.19
|1,165,640,150
|67.88%
|380,338
|26
|To authorise the Company to establish international share plans
|1,163,327,043
|99.80
|2,281,051
|0.20
|1,165,608,094
|67.87%
|412,394
*Special Resolution
** Includes Discretionary
*** % of issued share capital
Kerry Watson
Company Secretary
4 May 2017