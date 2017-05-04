

Shore Capital Group Limited



('Shore Capital' or the 'Company')



Director/PDMR Shareholding



Shore Capital was notified today that, following his exercising of options as announced on 3 May 2017, Graham Shore has sold the resultant shares (153,930 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company, 'Ordinary Shares') to his pension account at a price of £2.40 per share (the 'Transfer'). Following the Transfer (and admission of the new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM ('Admission') as announced on 3 May 2017), Graham Shore's beneficial holding in the Company remains unchanged at 2,116,009 Ordinary Shares. This represents approximately 9.67% of the issued share capital of the Company following Admission.



A copy of the PDMR notification form for the above is set out below.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Graham Shore | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Senior Executive | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shore Capital Group Limited | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138002TLQU3X2QPRE66 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GG00BGCZJ741 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale into Graham Shore's pension account| | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | |Price(s)|Volume(s)| | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | |2.40 |153,930 | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |04 May 2017 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



