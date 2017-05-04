TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group" or "the Company") (TSX: AIF) announced today that it has completed the previously announced early redemption of its outstanding 6.75% Convertible Debentures (the "Debentures") (TSX: AIF.DB.A).

The Debentures were redeemed by the Company on May 3, 2017, in accordance with the terms of the Convertible Debenture indenture and have been delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange. The aggregate principal amount of the Debentures outstanding as of March 31, 2017 was $5,365,000, of which $4,969,000 was converted into 496,900 common shares issued from Treasury at a conversion price of $10.00 per common share. The remaining principal amount of $396,000 of the Debentures was redeemed using available cash on hand.

