Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2017) - TerrAscend Corp (CSE: TER) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and trades under the symbol "TER".

Basem Hanna, Co-founder and CEO, stated: "The listing of the Company's Common Shares on the CSE is an important milestone in the development of the Company and towards achieving our goal of becoming a leading provider of medical cannabis. We have the infrastructure and key personnel in place to provide shareholders with a unique value proposition."

TerrAscend, with a management team and Board of Directors with expertise in pharmaceutical production, cannabis cultivation and a deep-rooted network of healthcare professionals, is focused on the production, sale and distribution of cannabis and its derivatives for the medical market.

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Solace Health Inc. is in the final stage of its application for licencing under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. Solace operates a wholly owned, 67,300 square foot production facility in Mississauga, Ontario, with a distinct geographic distribution advantage being proximate to Pearson International Airport and seven major transportation arteries.

Upon completion of the final build-out of the production facility, management anticipates the total annual production capacity to exceed 6,000 kilograms of dried product per year with over 9,500 sq. ft. dedicated to research and development.

For more information about the company, please visit the company's website www.terrascend.com, contact Alex Correia, VP Corporate Affairs and Communications at 1-855-TERRA-95 ext 105 or by email acorreia@terrascend.com.

