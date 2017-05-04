HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN Acquires Remaining Stake in Lagunitas Brewing Company

Amsterdam, 4 May 2017 - Heineken N.V. ('HEINEKEN') (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) today announces that it has acquired all the remaining shares in Lagunitas Brewing Company. To maintain the Lagunitas culture and free spirit, the company will continue to operate as an independent entity within HEINEKEN and will report within the HEINEKEN Americas Region.

Tony Magee, the founder of Lagunitas, will remain active as Executive Chairman of the company. Tony will be supported by his current management team. In addition, Tony will take a leading advisory role to HEINEKEN and its Executive Team on the global and local craft strategy.

HEINEKEN has enjoyed a successful partnership with Lagunitas since 2015, when it acquired a 50% stake in the company. Since then Lagunitas has continued to outperform the US beer market, where craft beer now represents about 11% of total volume. Lagunitas is the market leader in the IPA segment, the fastest growing sub-segment within craft, and sold over 1 million hectolitres in 2016. HEINEKEN has helped to expand Lagunitas' international presence, including entry into new markets such as France, Mexico, Italy and Spain, and extended the brand's availability in markets including the UK, Canada, Netherlands, Sweden and Japan. Following this transaction HEINEKEN will accelerate the export of Lagunitas to many more markets around the world.

The impact of this acquisition, similar to the proposed acquisitions in Brazil and in the UK, is excluded from the 2017 FY margin guidance. In the current year the impact of acquiring Lagunitas is expected to be slightly margin dilutive.

Commenting on the transaction, Jean-Francois van Boxmeer, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO of HEINEKEN said: "Our partnership with Lagunitas has been a great success and today's announcement marks the next stage of an exciting journey. We look forward to accelerating the roll-out of the Lagunitas brand to many more markets, and sharing Lagunitas craft beer with many more consumers around the world."

Tony Magee, founder and Executive Chairman of Lagunitas, added: "During the 19 months of our partnership we have come to trust and truly believe in each other. Through that we have found ourselves aligned on how to bring the vibe of U.S. craft-brewing to beer lovers everywhere. Only by fully committing to this relationship can we both respond to the historic opportunity that awaits us in all 24 time zones."

The transaction has been completed with immediate effect. Financial terms are not disclosed.

ENDS

Press enquiries

John-Paul Schuirink

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries

Sonya Ghobrial

E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Chris MacDonald / Gabriela Malczynska

E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Information relating to HEINEKEN Group and Lagunitas

About HEINEKEN Group:

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a powerful portfolio of more than 250 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ approximately 73,500 people and operate more than 165 breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us via @HEINEKENCorp.

About Lagunitas Brewing Company:

Lagunitas Brewing Company began on a kitchen stove in Northern California in 1993. From actually getting beers into bottles and onto the streets, Lagunitas looks to the future. From expanding the Petaluma Brewery to building a second in Chicago and soon a third in Azusa CA to bringing its flagship IPA across the pond Lagunitas could probably make good beer on the Moon. Wherever you go, beer speaks, people mumble. More mumblings at www.lagunitas.com (http://www.lagunitas.com/).

Please click here for full press release. (http://hugin.info/130667/R/2101895/797056.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: HEINEKEN NV via Globenewswire

