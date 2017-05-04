Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc. / Miscellaneous - Low Priority Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc. announces launch of convertible bondholder consent to the proposed transfer of Aroundtown's seat to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 04-May-2017 / 17:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS* *Aroundtown Property Holdings plc announces launch of convertible bondholder consent to the proposed transfer of Aroundtown's seat to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg* _4 May 2017_ Aroundtown Property Holdings plc ('*Aroundtown*') announces today that following shareholder approval for the change of seat of Aroundtown to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and its continuance as a Luxembourg company (_société anonyme_), Aroundtown has launched a bondholder consent process for holders of the outstanding EUR450 million 3% convertible bonds due 2020 (outstanding amount EUR128.7 million) and the outstanding EUR300 million 1.5% convertible bonds due 2021 (together, the '*Bonds*') in accordance with the respective terms and conditions of the Bonds. A formal notice to this effect was sent today to holders of the Bonds. Aroundtown believes that the proposed migration will benefit the company and its group, as it is believed that the migration will enhance the visibility and tradability of Aroundtown's shares and will further support the entry into various stock indices in conjunction with the intended up-listing of Aroundtown's shares to an EU-regulated market. *About the Company* Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc (trading symbol: AT1 on Frankfurt Stock Exchange/Xetra; ALATP on Euronext) is a specialist real estate company focused on value-add income generating properties primarily in the German real estate markets. For 2016, Aroundtown generated an adjusted EBITDA of EUR268 million, an FFO I of EUR166 million and a profit of EUR901 million. As of Dec 31, 2016 the EPRA NAV was EUR3.9 billion (EUR4.9 per share) and EPRA NAV including perpetual notes was EUR4.3 billion (EUR5.4 per share). Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc (ISIN: CY0105562116) is a public limited liability company incorporated in 2004 under the laws of Cyprus, having its registered office at Artemidos & Nikou Dimitriou, 54 B, 6027, Larnaca, Cyprus (registered number HE148223). *Contact* Timothy Wright T: +357-2420-1312 E: info@aroundtownholdings.com www.aroundtownholdings.com [1] *DISCLAIMER* THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE *SECURITIES ACT*), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE *ORDER*), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS *RELEVANT PERSONS*). THIS COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (*EEA*), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE 'QUALIFIED INVESTORS' WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED (THE *PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE*) (*QUALIFIED INVESTORS*). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN *INVESTOR*) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY AROUNDTOWN OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS. The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc. Faros, Shop 2, Spyros Thalassines Alkyonides 7560 Larnaca Cyprus Internet: www.aroundtownholdings.com ISIN: XS1151498737 WKN: A1ZTVA Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; Paris Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4146 End of Announcement EQS News Service 570327 04-May-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4345d7aea553619c4df169c105a35861&application_id=570327&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2017 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)