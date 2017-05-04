MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- UpGuard, the company behind the world's first cyber resilience platform, today announced that Cliff Moon, previously Director of Engineering at ThinAir, has joined the team in Mountain View as VP of Engineering.

UpGuard's proprietary cyber resilience platform provides visibility into their customers' cyber risk postures by monitoring the complete and ongoing state of complex IT infrastructures. Among other things, Moon will be responsible for scaling up the platform capabilities so as to better serve large enterprise customers as well as promoting quality and efficiency across all aspects of day-to-day engineering operations.

Prior to joining UpGuard, Moon co-founded Boundary, the first real-time network monitoring platform, serving as CTO for five years before leaving to co-found Opsee, a microservice monitoring platform. From there he went to ThinAir as the Director of Engineering, where he helped build and scale the team. Moon is also one of the original authors of the NoSQL movement, having authored the first open source Amazon dynamo clone.

"Cliff brings an incredible amount of expertise in building and running a killer engineering team, and we're looking forward to his contributions to our dynamic cyber resilience platform," said Mike Baukes, co-Founder and co-CEO of UpGuard. "Cliff will open many doors for us and our whole engineering team as we continue to expand and offer our services to larger enterprise companies."

"I've known about UpGuard since its founding and have followed its success," said Moon. "I'm thrilled to join their team at a time when cyber resilience is coming to the forefront of business consciousness. UpGuard is a premier leader in the space, and I see great things in our future as we work together to grow and develop the platform."

About UpGuard

Businesses depend on trust, but breaches and outages erode that trust. UpGuard is the world's first cyber resilience platform, designed to proactively assess and manage the business risks posed by technology. UpGuard gathers complete information across every digital surface, stores it in a single, searchable repository, and provides continuous validation and insightful visualizations so companies can make informed decisions. UpGuard is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with offices in Portland, OR and Sydney, Australia. To see how UpGuard works, or to get your CSTAR rating, visit www.upguard.com

