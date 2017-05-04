DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - May 04, 2017) - AEXCO Petroleum, Inc. ("AEXCO") has acquired Juneau Energy's non-operated interests in AEXCO's operated assets in Alfalfa and Kay counties, Oklahoma. Included in the acquisition is current production of 1,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day from two project areas covering 11,000 gross acres. The project areas have produced over one million barrels of oil equivalent during the past two years via AEXCO's development activities. AEXCO also acquired two drilled but uncompleted wells and additional development locations.

AEXCO is a technology-driven exploration and production company with headquarters in Denver, Colorado and a district office in Edmond, Oklahoma. The company is focused on the Mid-Continent where it is one of the lowest cost operators. AEXCO's team has decades of experience in the region drilling and producing from multiple horizons. In addition to the Mississippian, the Mid-Continent is home to a growing number of economic resource plays profitable at today's oil and gas prices, including the rapidly developing STACK and SCOOP plays in Oklahoma.

AEXCO's President Drew Allan and District Manager Karl Holliman have 20 years of experience developing oil and gas properties in the Mid-Continent and a track record of generating returns that are multiple times the initial investment. AEXCO is a geological and operational expert in the Mid-Continent and is expanding its business by acquiring and developing select properties that fit its investment criteria. AEXCO also forms strategic partnerships and joint ventures with capital providers.

To learn more about investing with AEXCO please contact:

Karl Holliman

AEXCO Petroleum, Inc.

1675 Broadway St., Suite 1900

Denver, CO 80202

303-863-1110

405-844-1991

Or visit

www.aexco.net

Media Contact:

Karl Holliman

405-844-1991 ext. 14