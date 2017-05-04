

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bombay Sappfire London Dry Gin was found to have 77 percent alcohol content in a tested batch in Canada. The popular gin was expected to have only 40 percent content by volume of alcohol in it. After the review, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a nationwide recall of 1.14 liter bottles with a batch code L1630w.



The gin with higher concentration is said to be released only in Canada. According to Ontario Liquor Control Board, one batch might have bottled before correct dilution was achieved.



Bombay Sappfire is produced by privately held Bacardi which has production in 30 global centers with sales network in more than 160 countries.



Earlier in March, Canadian authorities have recalled Georgian Bay Vodka that was found to have 81 percent alcohol, much more than the advertised volume of 40 percent.



