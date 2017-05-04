According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global CNC vertical machining centers market is expected to reach USD 4,782.5 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 6%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504005578/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global CNC vertical machining centers market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

CNC vertical machining centers are low-cost and have high precision with faster processing capability. These machining centers, which play a crucial role in a wide range of industrial applications, capture the maximum market share in the overall machining centers market. The automotive and aerospace industries, being large end-users of CNC vertical machining centers, have witnessed a series of investments in the last few years, a few of which are mentioned in the later sections.

Technavio's insights help you make informed business decisions: Buy this report now

Technavio reports answer key questions relating to market size and growth, drivers and trends, top vendors, challenges, and more. Their analysts continuously monitor and evaluate the market landscape to help businesses assess their competitive position.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global CNC vertical machining centers market into three major segments by end user. They are:

Automotive

Aerospace

Metal fabrication

Others

The top three segments based on end-users for the global CNC vertical machining centers market are discussed below:

Global CNC vertical machining centers market in automotive industry

The automotive industry is rapidly moving forward with intense competition in the market. The majority of the manufacturers in the automotive industry have realized the benefits of low-cost CNC vertical machining centers that enhances the rate of production and quality of products.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio, "The low gasoline price is the major factor driving the demand for heavy vehicles, which has resulted in increased investment in the automotive sector. Oil-importing countries, such as India and China, are likely to benefit as the demand for automotive goods is highly correlated with gasoline prices

Global CNC vertical machining centers market in aerospace industry

The machining applications in the aerospace industry include dealing with spare parts, components, and materials that are used in aircraft carriers and sub-assemblies. As the raw materials are constantly evolving to allow production of high-quality and lightweight aircraft, automated machining using CNC systems has become essential for product enhancement.

Global CNC vertical machining centers market in metal fabrication industry

Metal fabrication, another major segment in the global CNC vertical machining centers market, is likely to drive the demand for these machines due to the rising demand from the heavy industry and automotive industries. In most developed regions, such as the Americas and Europe, manufacturers prefer to outsource machine components for their factories to achieve cost benefits. They prefer third-party suppliers for metal processing and parts manufacturing.

"The rising demand from the manufacturing sector, especially in APAC, will drive the need for high precision parts, ranging from nuts and bolts to highly reliable turbines for serving different requirements across various industries," adds Raghav.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Haas Automation

HURCO

MAKINO

OKUMA

SMTCL Americas

Browse Related Reports:

Global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Panel PC Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like robotics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504005578/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com