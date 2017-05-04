sprite-preloader
23,463 Euro		-0,197
-0,83 %
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
04.05.2017 | 18:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Interim statement by the board of directors on the first quarter of 2017

Growth plan based on the reorientation of the offices portfolio and the expansion of logistics real estate in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany being implemented. 

Construction works for the redevelopment of Greenhouse BXL with 3rd RE:flex according to plan. 

Commercialisation of Greenhouse BXL fully under way; interest from several parties. 

Reorientation of the offices portfolio continued with purchase of a vacant building adjacent to Greenhouse BXL, for demolition and redevelopment into park and relaxing area, as extension to Greenhouse BXL, with extra parking. 

Commissioning of the newly-built distribution centre of 12.200 m² at Herentals Logistics 3 on schedule. 

Occupancy rate 85% as at 31 March 2017; 96% in the logistics portfolio, 77% for the offices portfolio. 

Occupancy rate without taking into account the redevelopment project of Greenhouse BXL: 90% as at 31 March 2017; 96% in the logistics portfolio, 85% for the offices portfolio. 

Quasi-stable fair value of the real estate portfolio in the first quarter of 2017. 

Drop in the financing cost; average interest rate of the financing: 2,5% in the first quarter of 2017 (3,1% in the first quarter of 2016). 

Debt ratio: 44,9% as at 31 March 2017. 

EPRA earnings per share: € 0,36 in the first quarter of 2017 (€ 0,46 in the first quarter of 2016). 

Full press release:

Results first quarter 2017 (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2101987/797040.pdf)


Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

