

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon is reportedly paying the National Football League $21 million for streaming rights to the September 24 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.



According to the WSJ, the week-three game, which won't be broadcast on national TV in the U.S., will be streamed on Verizon's AOL platform, mobile video service go90 and Complex.com. The game is being played at London's Webley Stadium.



Although, Verizon did not disclose the terms of the deal, WSJ say citing a person familiar with the transaction that the price for the game was $21 million.



Verizon will have exclusive global rights except in the Baltimore and Jacksonville markets, where the game will be available on local television.



Last month, the NFL reached an deal with Amazon.com Inc. to stream 10 Thursday night games next season on its Amazon Prime service, a deal worth about $50 million. The Thursday games are not exclusive for Amazon and will also be available on television on CBS or NBC, as well as on the NFL Network.



