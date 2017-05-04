PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- MK Automotive, Inc. (OTC PINK: MKAU), a subscription-based live video streaming (over-the-top or OTT) service and original content incubator, today debuted the first promotional video for Clikia's subscription-based streaming service: Promotional Video Link

Clikia and The Streaming Industry. MKAU also provided analysis of recent streaming industry news. Citing a report by MoffettNathanson, an independent research boutique, FastCompany.com, in its May 3, 2017, article "Cord-cutting spikes fivefold in cable TV's worst quarter ever", (article link) states that Pay-TV providers (i.e., cable companies) lost five times more customers during Q1 2017 than they lost during Q1 2016.

When asked for comment, MKAU CEO and Clikia founder, David Loflin, stated, "To say the least, we are extremely excited that customer flow to subscription-based streaming services, like Clikia, continues to accelerate. We are positioned well, our streaming platform is state-of-the-art and, now, our job is to execute. And we have every intention of doing so."

About Clikia

Clikia is a content delivery company within the rapidly expanding "over-the-top" marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

Clikia's entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the traditional consumer groups who have become comfortable in securing a wide-ranging buffet of programming options from a single provider.

What is "Over-the-top"?

"Over-the-top," or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

