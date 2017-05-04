The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) held on May 4, 2017 approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 per share in addition to the ordinary dividend of SEK 8.50 per share. The Ex-date is May 5, 2017. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Swedish Match (SWMA).



