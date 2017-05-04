

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session in the green. Investors reacted positively to the latest batch of corporate earnings reports, particularly the numbers from HSBC, Adidas and Royal Dutch Shell. Economic data also contributed to the upbeat mood, as the euro zone private sector expanded at the fastest pace in six years in April.



Traders remain confident ahead of the upcoming runoff election in France on Sunday. Polls indicate that Emmanuel Macron remains firmly in the lead, with up to 60 percent of the votes against 40 percent for extreme-right populist leader Marine Le Pen. Last night's televised debate between the candidates did little to change those numbers.



European Central Bank policymakers will be able to provide an updated economic assessment in June when more information and the latest set of macroecnomic projections would be available, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said Thursday.



'Looking forward to our next monetary policy meeting in June, we will be able to draw on a more expanded information set than is available today, organised around new projections and including an updated assessment of the distribution of risks surrounding the economic outlook,' Praet, who is also ECB's chief economist, said in remarks made in Brussels.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.58 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.16 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.58 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.96 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 1.35 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.19 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.99 percent.



In Frankfurt, sportswear firm Adidas gained 0.91 percent after reporting a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales and profits.



Defense contractor Rheinmetall increased 2.65 percent. The company said its Q1 operating earnings surged 61 percent to 50 million euros from 31 million euros in the year-ago period.



Automaker BMW added 0.46 percent after posting solid first-quarter results and reaffirming its 2017 targets.



In Paris, rail-equipment maker Alstom added 0.93 percent after confirming its financial targets for 2020.



Societe Generale rose 0.62 percent after the lender settled a legal dispute with the Libyan Investment Authority over alleged bribery.



In London, HSBC Holdings jumped 2.88 percent as the bank reported a surprise increase in first-quarter revenue, driven by loan growth in Asia and a jump in trading income.



Royal Dutch Shell rose 0.35 percent after its first-quarter net profit more than doubled, helped by rising oil prices.



RSA Insurance Group gained 2.48 percent after it reported first-quarter Group net written premiums of 1.71 billion pounds, up 14% as reported, and up 4% at constant fx rates from prior year.



Imagination Technologies advanced 3.10 percent. The graphics chip designer said it has started a 'dispute resolution procedure' with tech giant Apple over issues relating to intellectual property.



Glencore fell 3.35 percent after reporting a 3 percent decline in first-quarter copper production from its own sources.



Satellite operator Inmarsat lost 1.85 percent after it swung to a loss in the first quarter.



Rolls Royce Holdings dropped 1.46 percent as the Financial Reporting Council launched an investigation into KPMG relating to its audit work on the company's financial statements for the years 2011 to 2013.



Next Plc tumbled 5.10 percent after the retail giant cut the top end of its profit guidance following a disappointing first quarter.



Swiss Re advanced 1.83 percent in Zurich even as its quarterly profit nearly halved due to insurance payments related to Cyclone Debbie in Australia.



Anheuser-Busch InBev climbed 5.21 percent in Brussels after it reported first-quarter normalized earnings per share of $0.74, up from $0.51 last year.



Carlsberg increased 2.79 percent in Copenhagen. The brewer reported that its net revenue for the first quarter rose 5 percent from last year.



Statoil rallied 0.35 percent in Oslo. The firm posted significantly better-than-expected results for the first quarter, thanks largely to higher crude prices and increased production.



Eurozone retail trade grew at a slower pace in March on weak clothing sales, figures from Eurostat showed Thursday. Retail sales climbed 0.3 percent month-on-month in March, slower than the 0.5 percent increase seen in February. However, sales were expected to remain flat in March.



The Eurozone private sector expanded at the fastest pace in six years in April, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The final composite output index rose to 56.8 in April from 56.4 in March. This was also slightly higher than the flash estimate of 56.7.



The UK service sector activity growth accelerated unexpectedly in April, survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Thursday. The Markit/CIPS services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.8 in April from 55.0 in March. The score was forecast to fall to 54.5.



UK mortgage approvals declined in March and secured lending increased at a slower pace, the Bank of England reported Thursday. Mortgage approvals decreased to 66,837 in March from 67,936 in February. Economists had forecast approvals to fall to 67,200.



China's private sector expanded at the weakest pace in ten months in April, signaling a further slowdown in momentum at the start of the second quarter, survey results from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The Caixin composite output index fell to 51.2 in April from 52.1 in March. This was the lowest reading in ten months.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 51.5 in April from 52.2 in March. This was the fourth consecutive fall in the reading.



A day ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than anticipated in the week ended April 29th.



The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 238,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 257,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 247,000.



With imports and exports both falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing that the U.S. trade deficit was little changed in the month of March.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $43.7 billion in March from a revised $43.8 billion in February. The trade deficit had been expected to widen to $44.5 billion from the $43.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed an unexpected drop in U.S. labor productivity in the first quarter along with a bigger than expected jump in unit labor costs.



The Labor Department said productivity fell by 0.6 percent in the first quarter after surging up by a revised 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected productivity to come in unchanged compared to the 1.3 percent jump that had been reported for the previous quarter.



Meanwhile, the report said unit labor costs spiked by 3.0 percent in the first quarter following a revised 1.3 percent increase in the fourth quarter. Unit labor costs had been expected to climb by 2.5 percent compared to the 1.7 percent advance that had been reported for the previous quarter.



New orders for U.S. manufactured goods saw a modest increase in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said factory orders crept up by 0.2 percent in March after surging up by a revised 1.2 percent in February.



Economists had expected factory orders to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.



