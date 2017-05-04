

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new national survey finds that the overall level of trust in US government remains near historic lows, with only 20 percent saying they trust the government to do what's right always or most of the time.



Pew Research Center Wednesday published the results of a survey conducted among 1501 adults during April 5-11.



68 percent of the respondents said they trust the government only some of the time, while 11 percent volunteer that they never trust the government to do what's right.



The public's feelings about government tend more toward frustration than anger, the survey shows.



This was the case with the Obama Government prior to the election last November. The difference is that the public felt frustrated with that Government towards the end of its term, while their desperation with the new Government became evident even before it completed 100 days.



Most Americans (55 percent) continue to say they are frustrated with the federal government, while relatively few say they are either angry (22 percent) or basically content (19 percent). On both measures of trust in government and emotional reactions to government, there are improving views among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.



There also has been a substantial change in people's attitudes regarding the country's future. Overall, 41 percent of Americans say they have 'quite a lot' of confidence in the future of the U.S., while 30 percent have some confidence.



The number of people who say they have little or no confidence in the country's future has almost doubled, up from just 15 percent in the fall of 2015 to 28 percent in April.



No more than about 30 percent have expressed trust in the government in Washington to do the right thing at any point over the last decade, a history of PEW survey shows. This marks the longest period of low trust in government since the question was first asked in 1958.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX