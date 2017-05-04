Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2017) - Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM) (FSE: WC7) (the "Wallbridge") today announced that it has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that its interest in Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) ("Carube") has decreased in excess of 2% as a result of equity issuances by Carube.

As of the date hereof, Wallbridge owns 11,694,732 common shares ("Common Shares") of Carube (the Common Shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and 1,925,000 Common Share purchase warrants ("Warrant") of Carube. As a result of certain equity issuances by Carube, one of which the Acquirer participated in by purchasing 800,000 units of Carube (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, Wallbridge's ownership of Common Shares decreased, on a partially-diluted basis, from approximately 20% to approximately 14.6%.

In future, Wallbridge may from time to time acquire or dispose ownership of, or control of direction over, securities of Carube for investment purposes.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable production and revenue as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

Wallbridge is currently preparing to develop its 100%-owned high-grade gold Fenelon Gold property in Quebec with exploration underway and a bulk sample and production decision targeted for 2017. Wallbridge is also in discussions regarding several other advanced stage projects which could become the Company's next mines. These discussions benefit from the operating capabilities Wallbridge demonstrated by safely and efficiently mining the Broken Hammer deposit in Sudbury, which was completed in October 2015.

Wallbridge is also continuing active partner-funded exploration on its large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Sudbury, Ontario. Currently, Wallbridge is completing a 20,000 metre fully partner-funded drilling program on its high-grade Parkin nickel-copper-PGM project.

Wallbridge also has exposure to active exploration for copper and gold in Jamaica and British Columbia through its 13% ownership of Carube Copper Corp. ("Carube Copper") (TSXV: CUC) formerly Miocene Resources Limited).

For further details relating to the Acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on Carube's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sean Stokes

Corporate Secretary, Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

Tel: 416-712-7418

sstokes@wallbridgemining.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to, among other things, the operations of Wallbridge and the environment in which it operates. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Wallbridge has relied on a number of assumptions and estimates in making such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. Such assumptions and estimates are made in light of the trends and conditions that are considered to be relevant and reasonable based on information available and the circumstances existing at this time. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or outcomes of such exploration and/or mine development to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs, the need for additional funding to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and those other risks set forth in Wallbridge's most recent annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond the control of Wallbridge. Although Wallbridge has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof.

Wallbridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.