Fire Protection Systems Market Worth 93.46 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Fire Protection Systems Market by Technology (Active, Passive), Product (Fire Detection (Sensors & Detectors, RFID), Management (Fire Sprinklers, Extinguishers), Fire Analysis & Response), Service, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from USD 52.19 Billion in 2016 to USD 93.46 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2017 and 2022.

As a result of the increase in fire hazards, government agencies across the globe are implementing stringent measures to reduce the losses from fire. The increase in fire-related spending by a number of enterprises and SMEs across the globe is driving the demand for fire protection systems. There has been a tremendous amount of advancements in the facilities management environment of developing nations over the last several years, especially in the area of building automation. Various security aspects of building automation include monitoring & control systems such as HVAC, power production, lighting, safety, and security systems and elevators among others.

Passive fire protection systems market expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for passive fire protection systems is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period in the fire protection systems market. The passive fire protection systems work on the principle of strengthening building structure and helping in leveraging the profitability by reducing the damages involved in the fire accidents and one of the vital features of the passive fire protection systems is a cluster of codes and regulations to be followed.

Fire management systems held the largest market share of the fire protection systems market based on products in 2015

The fire management systems held the largest market share of the global fire protection market based on products in 2015 and are expected to dominate the market till 2022. The fire management systems such as sprinklers and extinguishers are expected to be used extensively in the commercial vertical during the forecast period. The market for fire analysis software is expected to grow at the highest rate in the fire protection systems product market during the forecast period. The high growth rate of fire analysis software is estimated due to the increasing need for sophisticated fire analysis which helps in proper decision making and fire prevention.

Commercial vertical expected to hold the largest market share by 2022

The commercial vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the fire protection systems market by 2022, while the fire protection systems market for the oil, gas, and mining vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022. The reason for the high growth rate of the oil, gas, and mining vertical is the high risk of fire associated with the same.

North America expected to hold the largest market share,while Europe expected to witness the highest growth rate

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the fire protection systems market between 2016 and 2022, owing to the increased awareness of the installation of fire safety systems and government fire safety regulations. In this region, there are numerous fire protection systems and equipment manufacturers that offer different fire protection systems such as smoke detectors, flame detectors, heat detectors, sprinklers, extinguishers, fire alarms, sirens, control panels & interfaces, fire analysis software, and many other products along with the fire service providers.

The major players in the fire protection systems market include Honeywell International Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.), Johnson Controls (Wisconsin, U.S.), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), Tyco International Plc (Cork, Ireland), and United Technologies Corporation (Connecticut, U.S.) among others.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the fire protection systems market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and recent developments associated with the fire protection systems market.

