In today's rapidly evolving market landscape, customers are more empowered and connected than ever before as they have access to information anytime, anywhere. This makes predicting and analyzing behavior using customer analytics vital in order to stay ahead of the competition. Organizations that use customer analytics solutions extensively are more likely to outperform their competitors on metrics such as profit, sales growth, and ROI. Quantzig's recent customer engagement insights show that customer analytics can help organizations increase customer retention and sales growth up to 25%, while at the same time improving customer satisfaction by 25%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504006244/en/

Quantzig's customer insights help organizations drive sales and improve revenues through acquisition, growth, and retention. (Graphic: Business Wire)

For more insights, get in touch with Quantzig's analytics solutions experts

Customer Analytics Market Trends

While increased emphasis is currently being placed on digital analytics for tracking email campaigns, site visits, referrals, and similar metrics, brick-and-mortar stores are still witnessing extremely successful results gained from using customer analytics solutions.

Most recently, a global retailer who generates more than USD 4 billion in revenues increased their sales by 12% and improved customer footfall by 7% after collaborating with Quantzig to better understand the dynamic demands of different customer demographics based on the in-store customer experience. Many companies like this global leading retail chain are turning to in-store optimization to fix stagnant revenues and declining customer satisfaction which can hamper growth prospects.

Customer analytics can optimize in-store operations in a variety of ways such as improving display effectiveness and store layout, tailoring stock levels to individual stores, evaluating email marketing and targeted advertising campaigns, and monitoring loyalty programs. Loyalty programs reward customer loyalty but also allow stores to collect a wealth of information on their most valuable customer the ones who bring repeat business. These programs will track what types of products individual customers buy, where, when, and how often. This data can be used both to target that specific customer and to learn more about the retailer's customer base in general.

How Can Quantzig's Customer Analytics Solutions Help You?

Quantzig's customer analytics solutions help businesses get a better understanding of customers' buying habits and lifestyle preferences by identifying where customers are coming from, where they're going, and who they're talking to. This data helps predict future sales and future customer behavior.

In addition to helping leading retailers optimize in-store operations, Quantzig has also helped leading food and beverage organizations deploy effective customer acquisition strategies, increasing revenue by almost 12% and also worked with leading E-commerce brands to personalize customer experience based on target product offers.

View Quantzig's success stories: https://www.quantzig.com/sales-marketing-analytics-case-studies

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504006244/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

jesse@technavio.com