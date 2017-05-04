Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2017) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration work is set to begin on their 100% owned Keeley - Frontier property.

As per the First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: FCC) press release of May 03, 2017, FCC, "is planning its 2017 exploration program at the former producing Keeley-Frontier mine, near Cobalt, Ont. The $1-million program is fully financed and will commence this week. The program includes over 7,000 metres of surface drilling, including 5,000 metres at Keeley-Frontier and 2,000 metres of regional exploration drilling".

For more details about the program please refer to the First Cobalt press release of May 03, 2017.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the exploration of silver-cobalt deposits on its flagship South Lorrain Project (formerly the Keeley Frontier Project). For more information please visit the Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

