The textiles and apparel manufacturing industry has always been one of the major causes for global environmental pollution. As the industry continues to thrive in emerging countries such as China and Bangladesh, how to tackle environmental pollution, especially water pollution has become one of the biggest issues faced by the industry. Details about how China and Bangladesh plan to fight against textile industry pollution are some of this week's top stories on BizVibe.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504006262/en/

Major textiles producing countries like China and Bangladesh are fighting against pollution. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace and allows users to discover high quality leads, contact prospects, and source quotes. Register today to connect with over seven million companies around the globe.

China Takes Serious Actions Against Textile Polluters

Chinese authorities are taking hard actions to fight against textile industry pollution as a recent report shows that enterprises and manufactures in China who caused serious pollution were fined a total of USD 38.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. Many of these enterprises and manufacturers were operating in China's textile Industry.

China received 33,000 tip-offs on environmental violations caused by enterprises and industrial manufacturers and issued fines worth over USD 963 million, detaining 720 people in more than 800 cases. Total fines were up by 56% compared to the previous year.

Connect with nearly 2,000 textiles companies in China listed on BizVibe

Bangladesh Shows Strong Commitment to Tackle Textile Industry Pollution

Water pollution is currently the number one challenge faced by the fast-growing textile and apparel industry in Bangladesh. Industrial pollution accounts for 60% of pollution in the Dhaka watershed, and the textile industry is the second largest contributor. Textile manufacturing in Bangladesh generates as much as 300 metric tons of wastewater per ton of fabric manufactured, with a suite of harmful chemicals.

With the help of eco-friendly textile production program PaCT, Bangladesh has achieved several results in tackling textile pollution, including an allocation of $200 million for a Green Transformation Fund, which helps textiles and apparel manufacturers to implement environmentally-friendly processes and technologies.

Connect with nearly 300 textiles companies in Bangladesh listed on BizVibe

Connecting with textile companies on BizVibe

In addition to the textiles industry in China and Bangladesh, BizVibe is also home to over 150,000 textiles and apparel companiesacross all sectors. Connecting with any of these companies is simple thanks to the aggregating, categorizing and parsing of data from thousands of sources using machine learning tools and several sophisticated algorithms. This advanced match-making program provides the user with a full set of inbuilt tools designed to connect like-minded business with one another.

BizVibe allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with your companies of interest in real time. Claim your company profile for free and let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners around the world.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is home to over 7 million+ company profiles across 700+ categories. The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504006262/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com