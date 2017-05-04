sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 04.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,243 Euro		-0,019
-7,25 %
WKN: A12BX1 ISIN: CA8438142033 Ticker-Symbol: SEG1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,247
0,283
18:46
0,246
0,278
18:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP0,243-7,25 %