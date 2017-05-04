PartnerRe Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the period March 1, 2017 May 31, 2017 of $0.40625 per share on the Company's 6.50% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7.25% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, and $0.3671875 on the Company's 5.875% Series F and Series I Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares. The dividends are payable on June 1, 2017 to shareholders of record on May 19, 2017.

PartnerRe Ltd. is a leading global reinsurer that helps insurance companies reduce their earnings volatility, strengthen their capital and grow their businesses through reinsurance solutions. Risks are underwritten on a worldwide basis through the Company's three segments: P&C, Specialty Lines and Life and Health. For the year ended December 31, 2016, total revenues were $5.4 billion. At March 31, 2017, total assets were $22.0 billion, total capital was $8.1 billion and total shareholders' equity attributable to PartnerRe was $6.7 billion. PartnerRe enjoys strong financial strength ratings as follows: A.M. Best A Moody's A1 Standard Poor's A+.

