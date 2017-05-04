Oracle Announces EU Region Expansion in Germany

New IaaS foundation and capabilities enable customers to move mission-critical applications to the cloud

REDWOOD SHORES, California, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Continuing its commitment to cloud customers through extensive engineering and infrastructure investments, Oracle today announced enhancements to the Oracle Cloud EU Region in Germany with the addition of modern infrastructure as a service (IaaS) architecture and new IaaS and platform as a service (PaaS) cloud services. German-based modern IaaS will enable organizations to build and move mission-critical workloads to the cloud with uncompromised security and governance at a significant price performance advantage both over existing on-premises infrastructure and competitive cloud offerings. Oracle's expanded infrastructure footprint is a result of tremendous customer demand with non-GAAP cloud revenue up 71 percent in Q3FY17 to $1.3 billion. The Oracle Cloud EU Region in Germany builds on the previously announced Oracle Cloud UK Region. The Oracle Cloud EU Region in Germany is expected to come online in the second half of this calendar year.

"Our customers and partners in the EU and in Germany have trusted their businesses and mission-critical workloads to the Oracle Cloud for years," said Thomas Kurian, president of product development, Oracle. "The expansion of the Oracle Cloud EU Region in Germany will deliver the best cloud services, not only our leading SaaS offerings, but also our new PaaS and IaaS offerings. Oracle will be providing EU-based cloud customers with unmatched performance, availability, and governance, and support of the broadest range of enterprise applications from any cloud platform."

The expansion of the Oracle Cloud EU Region in Germany will consist of three high bandwidth, low latency sites - or Availability Domains (ADs). These ADs are located within the Frankfurt metropolitan area and operate in a completely fault-independent manner. This differentiated architectural approach along with unique to cloud technologies like Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC), provides the highest levels of failure protection and availability for Oracle customers' most demanding cloud-based applications. Availability Domains are deeply integrated into the Oracle Cloud Platform, easing use and eliminating complex architectural decision-making around availability.

With today's news, Oracle will be providing EU-based customers with a comprehensive set of cloud services, including SaaS and the new PaaS and IaaS capabilities to support their journey to the cloud. Whether they are migrating Oracle Database applications, or building new ones, Oracle Cloud Platform is the fastest, most reliable platform. Oracle already has a major presence in Germany with Global Drinks, Lufthansa Cargo AG, and Mövenpick already using Oracle Cloud services in the country.

"Oracle cloud technology is enabling enterprises to develop new services, create new digital experiences for their customers and compete in new markets. This investment in Germany demonstrates our commitment to provide unrivaled state of the art technology infrastructure where and when our customers need it.This will be particularly important as companies ensure their migration to the cloud complies with impending EU General Data Protection Regulations," said Frank Obermeier, vice president and Country Leader, Oracle Germany.

"We are working with our EU and global customers to help them determine how to accelerate their migration to the cloud using modern SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS services," said Tim Jennings, chief analyst for Enterprise IT at Ovum. "The enhanced Oracle EU Region in Germany will provide organizations with the full spectrum of cloud services, delivered with the same levels of enterprise-class performance, security and availability they have come to expect from their on-premise technologies."

Customers and Partners Eager to Use Oracle Cloud's IaaS in Germany

"Cloud computing is revolutionizing the ability to provide technology platforms and infrastructure 'as-a-Service,' helping companies quickly and cost effectively bridge the gap to digital innovation," said Yves Bernaert, senior managing director, Accenture Technology in Europe, Africa and Latin America."Accenture helps its clients take a Cloud Firstapproach to harnessing digital disruption and become high velocity enterprises- agile, connected and optimized to navigate their unique Journey to Cloudand outperform the competition. Accenture is excited to bring this additional offering to our clients as it provides a compelling value proposition for those running local, in-country, fully scalable and integrated cloud solutions covering applications, platform and infrastructure. As one of the leading Oracle systems integrators globally and Oracle Germany Partner of the Year 2017 for IaaS, and a Diamond level and Global Cloud Elite business member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), we look forward to continuing to build on our relationship, which spans a quarter of a century."

"Working with Oracle's modern IaaS located in the United States, we have been extremely impressed with the high compute performance and super low latency," said Gary Mawdsley, Co-Founder of AnzenData. "We are very excited the Oracle Cloud EU region is coming online. This opens up a second major geography which is essential for Anzen, where a second continent is fundamental to the integrity andlegitimacy of the Anzen product.The Oracle vision and roadmap for the cloud can only further enhance and support Anzen's strategy and offerings."

"Paragon provides high-performing, secure, and stable IT infrastructure to more than 450 bookstores across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The cloud has opened up new opportunities for small and medium-sized companies to modernize their business, reduce costs and become more flexible," said Malthe Griesel, Head of Oracle Infrastructure and Database Services, Paragon Data. "As a long-term cloud customer and Platinum level member of OPN, we are excited to see Oracle's commitment to the German market by delivering the full stack of cloud services locally."

"For our customer workloads, scalable performance in the cloud is driven by the network and storage architecture and in both those areas Oracle modern IaaS is delivering a significant step change in price performance available to our HPC Cloud customers," said Jamil Appa, co-Founder and director of Zenotech.

Oracle is the only cloud vendor that provides customers with the ultimate in choice and flexibility in how they deploy their cloud services. Organizations can access Oracle Cloud services via the Oracle Cloud, deployed inside their own datacenter with the Oracle Cloud at Customer portfolio of offerings, and through a set of partners in specific geographic locations, all managed by Oracle Cloud professionals.

