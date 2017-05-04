Power Bank Market Growing at a CAGR of 21.22% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The power bank market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.22% between 2017 and 2022 and is valued at $25.16 billion by 2022. Driving factors for growth of market include increasing usage of electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets, technological advancements, and electric outage in certain countries.

The power bank market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.22% between 2017 and 2022 and is likely to be valued at USD 25.16 billion by 2022. The key driving factors for the growth of the market include the increasing usage of electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets, technological advancements, and electric outage in certain countries. However, the major restraining factors for the growth of this market are improvement in the battery capacity of electronic devices and increasing adoption of wireless charging technology in consumer electronic devices.

The market for power banks with a capacity range of 12500-15499mAh is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2022. The increased battery capacity of mobile devices and laptops require high capacity power banks to recharge these devices; this is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Smartphones hold the largest size of the power bank market; the market for smartphones is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2022. The increasing penetration of smartphones, along with the extensive use of Internet services, is draining the battery power of smartphones rapidly. Hence, the demand for power banks to run smartphones for a longer duration is increasing in the market.

The market for power banks in Europe is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2022. The manufacturers in Europe are continuously seeking for new growth opportunities by focusing on new technological developments in the power bank market. In addition, the presence of a large number of techno savvy consumers with high disposable income contributes to the growth of the power bank market in Europe.

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below.

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 50%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 15%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 55%, Directors- 35%, and Others - 10%

By Region: Americas - 25%, Europe - 30%, APAC - 35%, and RoW - 10%

The key players operating in the power bank market include Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Lenovo Group Ltd. (China), Microsoft Corp. (US), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Sony Corp. (Japan), ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Anker Technology Co. Ltd. (US), Intex Technologies (India), OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (China), and uNu Electronics Inc. (US) Ltd. (India).

