XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

4 May 2017
XP Power Limited
Director/PDMR Shareholding
XP Power Limited ("the Company") has today been notified that on 4 May 2017 Mr. Andy Sng Seng Kok, Executive Vice President, Asia, exercised options over 16,200 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). On the same day Mr. Sng Seng Kok sold 16,200 Ordinary Shares at a price of 2,612.50 pence. The shares were granted on 10 October 2012 under the Company's Share Option Plan at a price of 946.00p per Ordinary Share.
Following the transaction, Mr. Sng Seng Kok's beneficial interest remains at 41,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.21% of the issued share capital of the Company.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|Andy Sng Seng Kok
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, Asia
|(b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|(a)
|Name
|XP POWER LIMITED
|(b)
|LEI
|213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the Financial Instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|(b)
|Identification code of the Financial Instrument
|SG9999003735
|(c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise and sale of options
|(d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|946.00 pence (exercise price)
|16,200
|2,612.50 pence (sale price)
|16,200
|(e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|(f)
|Date of the transaction
|4 May 2017
|(g)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
