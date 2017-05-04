sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

4 May 2017

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company") has today been notified that on 4 May 2017 Mr. Andy Sng Seng Kok, Executive Vice President, Asia, exercised options over 16,200 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). On the same day Mr. Sng Seng Kok sold 16,200 Ordinary Shares at a price of 2,612.50 pence. The shares were granted on 10 October 2012 under the Company's Share Option Plan at a price of 946.00p per Ordinary Share.

Following the transaction, Mr. Sng Seng Kok's beneficial interest remains at 41,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.21% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameAndy Sng Seng Kok
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Asia
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameXP POWER LIMITED
(b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentSG9999003735
(c)Nature of the transactionExercise and sale of options
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
946.00 pence (exercise price)16,200
2,612.50 pence (sale price)16,200
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(f)Date of the transaction4 May 2017
(g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5086

Jonathan Rhodes, Finance Director +44 (0) 7500 944 614

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman


© 2017 PR Newswire