According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global gelatin market is expected to reach 604.5 thousand metric tons by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 6%.

This research report titled 'Global Gelatin Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global gelatin market is expected to observe considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the rising consumption and demand from end users such as F&B, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care. GELITA, Nitta-Gelatin, PB Gelatins, Rousselot, and Weishardt Group are the key vendors.

Technavio reports answer key questions relating to market size and growth, drivers and trends, top vendors, challenges, and more. Their analysts continuously monitor and evaluate the market landscape to help businesses assess their competitive position.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global gelatin market into four major segments by raw materials. They are:

Bovine hides

Pig skin

Bones

Others

The top three segments based on raw materials for the global gelatin market are discussed below:

Global gelatin market by pig skin

In 2016, pig skin was the major segment of the global gelatin market and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The hydrolysis of the collagen content present in pig skin produces the gelatin. Porcine gelatin can be used for human consumption.

According to Ajay Adhikari, a lead bio-chemicals and bio-materials research analyst from Technavio, "The quality of gelatin depends on the production time. The shorter the production time, better will be the quality of the gelatin. Gelatin derived from pig skin is gaining momentum because of its superior quality, short production process time, and less time required for pre-treatment

Global gelatin market by bovine hides

In 2016, bovine hides were the second largest raw material segment for the global gelatin market, and the segment is likely to observe considerable growth over the forecast period. Bovine hides are the skin of cattle and are a good source of collagen.

Global gelatin market by bones

In 2016, bones were the fastest growing raw material segment for the global gelatin market, and the segment anticipated to observe considerable growth during the forecast period. "Gelatin derived from bones is mainly used in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of soft elastic capsules, encapsulation, and tablet coatings. Bones are mainly sourced from slaughter houses and meat processing units," adds Ajay.

Initially, cattle bones are washed and cleaned to remove unnecessary substances. The bones are crushed and sorted in different sizes, as per the requirement. Afterward, several mechanical and chemical processes remove the grease and fat content.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

GELITA

Nitta-Gelatin

PB Gelatins

Rousselot

Weishardt

