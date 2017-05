WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending a recent upward trend, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) have moved notably higher during trading on Thursday. After reaching its best intraday level in over five months, Regeneron is currently up by 5.7 percent.



The continued advance by Regeneron comes after the biopharmaceutical company reported first quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates but revenues that exceeded expectations.



