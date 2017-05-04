

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After Susan Rice declined a request to testify before a Senate subcommittee, Congressman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., suggested lawmakers may be forced to subpoena President Barack Obama's former national security adviser.



Gowdy noted in an interview with Fox News on Thursday that there are ways to compel important witnesses to appear before Congress.



'There are things called subpoenas. You shouldn't have to use it with a former national security adviser but if you do, you do,' Gowdy said.



'Members of Congress don't pick the witnesses. Lawyers don't pick witnesses. The facts pick the witnesses,' he added. 'And whether Ambassador Rice likes it or not, she's a really important fact witness.'



The comments from Gowdy come after Rice declined Senator Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., invitation to testify at a Senate subcommittee hearing on Russian interference in last year's presidential election.



A letter from Rice's lawyer called it extremely rare for Congress to request the testimony of a former national senior adviser given the longstanding and well-recognized separation of powers concerns at issue.



Rice's lawyer also noted that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., the top Democrat on the subcommittee, did not agree to Graham's invitation.



President Donald Trump responded to the news of Rice declining the invitation in a series of posts on Twitter on Thursday.



'Susan Rice, the former National Security Advisor to President Obama, is refusing to testify before a Senate Subcommittee next week on allegations of unmasking Trump transition officials. Not good!' Trump tweeted.



Rice came under fire last month amid reports that she sought to 'unmask' the names of Trump associates whose conversations were picked up in incidental surveillance by U.S. intelligence agencies.



In an interview with MSNBC, Rice claimed allegations that 'Obama administration officials utilized intelligence for political purposes' are 'absolutely false.'



Rice argued it was sometimes necessary to ask for more information about names included in intelligence reports but denied it was done for political purposes.



