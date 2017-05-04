SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Global Payout, Inc. (OTC PINK: GOHE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary, MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTT"), has accepted a $250,000 investment from Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) in exchange for a 15% stake in MTT, in addition to the appointment of MCOA CEO, Don Steinberg, to a seat on the MTT Board of Directors.

Management contends that this investment should serve as an excellent resource for MTT in their current objective of establishing the MoneyTrac Technology payment platform as a major competitor within the alternative banking sector, and more specifically be leveraged in their efforts to extend their marketing campaign to cannabis-related companies who are at the core of MTT's target market.

In addition to this investment from MCOA, MTT is also pleased to announce that its Board of Directors ("the Board") has approved the appointment of MCOA CEO, Don Steinberg, to a seat on the MTT Board with the intention of diversifying their Board through his invaluable experience and knowledge in the early-stage development of companies.

"We are incredibly pleased and appreciative of the confidence and enthusiasm MCOA has demonstrated with this investment, and we are committed to leveraging it in the most effective manner possible in this all-important stage of our development," said MTT CEO, James Hancock. "We are also thrilled to welcome Mr. Steinberg to our Board as his experience extends to every corner of business development and operations, from company offerings, product and service management, and to the implementation of strategic marketing campaigns. I have had the distinct pleasure of working with him on several projects over the last decade and look forward to the expertise and energy he will bring to our Board," Mr. Hancock further remarked.

In addition to his current role at MCOA as founder, CEO and director, Mr. Steinberg was also the founder of Medical Marijuana Inc., the first publicly traded marijuana company in 2009.

"I am honored to be given the opportunity to join Mr. Hancock and Ms. Vanessa Luna on the MoneyTrac Board. The electronic payment and compliance features available through the MTT technology platform are the solutions many sectors of our Cannabis industry have been looking for, and I look forward to providing the MTT Board with guidance and support to help move their objectives forward in the most effective way possible," said Mr. Steinberg.

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc., www.globalpayout.com, has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.

About MoneyTrac Technology

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. is a pioneer in offering a full-service solution for alternative banking and electronic financial solutions and provides all aspects of financial technology including E-Wallet and mobile apps services for businesses and companies in various "high-risk" industries. MoneyTrac's technology platform allows for its clients to access their financial information from anywhere in the world, in addition to providing tracking and compliance to help them manage and control the flow of all revenue through their business.

About Marijuana Company of America (MCOA)

Marijuana Company of America ("MCOA") is a publicly traded company headquartered in Southern California. MCOA will distribute marijuana and products related to marijuana as well as CBD and hemp, using a variety of marketing approaches to distribute on a global basis.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "will" and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Global Payout, Inc.

www.globalpayout.com

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc.

www.moneytractechnology.com

Marijuana Company of America

www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com

CONTACT:

Global Payout, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@GlobalPayout.com



