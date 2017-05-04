FPT Industrial renews and strengthens partnership with Politecnico di Milano

CNH Industrial's powertrain brand has confirmed and extended its technical collaboration with Politecnico di Milano (The Polytechnic University of Milan) and its Foundation, which includes the sponsorship of research activities at the university.

LONDON, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FPT Industrial, a brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), one of the world's leading industrial powertrain providers, confirms its role as a protagonist in the alliance between business and academia. The brand has renewed and expanded upon its technical collaboration with Politecnico di Milano (The Polytechnic University of Milan) and its Foundation (Fondazione Politecnico di Milano).

The specific research program which FPT Industrial is supporting through grant money focuses on diesel and natural gas engine combustion and after treatment systems. It is expected to run up to 2019. The announcement was made this morning at a presentation held in the University's Aula Magna in the presence of Annalisa Stupenengo, Brand President of FPT Industrial, Ferruccio Resta, Rector of Politecnico di Milano, and Gianantonio Magnani, President of Fondazione Politecnico di Milano and PoliHub.

"The opportunity to collaborate with a center of such technological excellence and research as Politecnico di Milano is an opportunity to take part in the growth of those professional skills that in the future will contribute to allowing us to overcome market challenges," said Annalisa Stupenengo, Brand President of FPT Industrial. "FPT Industrial, Politecnico di Milano and its Foundation have already collaborated closely for many years. The goal once again is to make this opportunity a concrete and useful chance for both the students of the Polytechnic University, who undergo a training period in a business context, and for FPT Industrial itself, which confirms its ongoing commitment to supporting research."

"Strengthening the collaboration links with big entrepreneurial realities has always been one of the goals of Politecnico di Milano," commented Ferruccio Resta, Rector of Politecnico di Milano, "a great technological university like ours is the ideal place to develop synergies, enhancing both academic and entrepreneurial talents. Partnerships such as those with FPT Industrial have important implications also in the innovation of a strategic sector for our country as for industrial engines."

"Fondazione Politecnico di Milano has been working for almost 15 years to make the relationship between the university and companies closer and stronger," said Gianantonio Magnani, President of the Fondazione Politecnico di Milano and PoliHub, the incubator of Politecnico di Milano, "the collaboration with FPT Industrial, which is renewed today thanks to a new agreement, testifies that a common vision between research and enterprise is the real engine of innovation. It is a path of confidence which responds to market needs and the challenges posed by the environment."

The project's activities will be coordinated by FPT Industrial (through its Research and Development Centers in Turin, Italy, and Arbon, Switzerland) and conducted in collaboration with the staff of the Energy Department of Politecnico di Milano, in particular, with the research teams of the ICE Group (Internal Combustion Engine) and the LCCP Group (Laboratory of Catalysis and Catalytic Processes).

